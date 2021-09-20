Teenager hospitalised after single vehicle car crash

PSNI appeal

Police are appealing for information following the report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Fyfin Road.

Sergeant Johnston said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Volkswagen car around 11.50pm last night.

“A man in his late teens was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or may have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 2356 of 18/09/21.