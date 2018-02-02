Teenager stole woman’s purse

An 18-year-old man has admitted stealing a woman’s purse.

Terry Boyd, whose address was given on court papers as Bloomfield Park, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft on July 5, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that there was £70 in cash, bank cards and a driving licence in the purse when it was stolen.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin applied for sentencing to be adjourned until next month when a probation report will be prepared for a separate crown court matter.

Boyd was remanded in custody until February 15.