Teenagers charged with disturbances in city

Three teenagers have appeared in court charged in connection with the disturbances in the city last week.

One of them, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with the arson of a car on July 10.

He also faces a charge of riotous behaviour and possessing and throwing petrol bombs on July 9.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, he could connect the teen to the charge.

A bail application was adjourned until later this week for a suitable address to be found.

A second teen was charged with possessing articles for use in petrol bombs.

The 16-year-old was further charged with making petrol bombs on July 13.

There was no police objection to bail subject to a number of conditions.

An investigating officer told the court there had been six consecutive nights of disorder, but it was now quiet.

He added that all the evidence in the case is police evidence.

The youth was released on bail and ordered to observe a curfew from 8pm to 7am. He is banned from entering the Bogside area of the city, ordered not to be in a group of three or more and prohibited from going within 500 metres of a police operation.

The 16-year-old will appear again on September 4.

A third teenager was charged with possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances.

The 17-year-old is further charged with riotous behaviour and throwing petrol bombs on July 12.

He is also accused of six drug offences, including possessing cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of drugs and simple possession of cannabis and cocaine.

All of the offences were allegedly committed on July 13.

An investigating officer connected the youth to the charges.

There was no application for bail and the teen was remanded in custody until August 9.