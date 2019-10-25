Ten unaccompanied children from Africa taken into care after arriving in NI illegally

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrival in NI of a group of unaccompanied children from East Africa.

The children are believed to be from Eritrea in the Horn of Africa.

”We are liaising with the relevant Heath Trust to understand the circumstances around a number of unaccompanied children who have been taken into the care of social services,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of the children involved,” added police.

It is unclear exactly how many children were discovered but it has been reported that at least 10 unaccompanied children were found at various times at or near Belfast docks in the last few weeks.

Some if the children claimed they arrived in Northern Ireland in a shipping container but the PSNI dispute this.