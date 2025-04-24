Tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs, cash and fireworks seized by police in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash have been seized by the PSNI in Derry.

A large amount of fireworks and drug-related paraphernalia were also recovered following a raid in the Foyle Road area.

Police said they seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of close to £28,000 and approximately £60,000 in cash.

The search conducted by District Support Team officers with assistance from Tactical Support Group and Neighbourhood Policing Team was carried out in the Foyle Road area where officers seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs, along with drug-related paraphernalia.

Some of the items seized by the PSNI in Derry on Thursday.

A large quantity of fireworks were also seized.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and Possessing criminal property. He remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said: "We are working every day to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs and we will continue to do this to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity and who bring nothing but harm to the most vulnerable within our communities.

"We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101"

You can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, reports can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org