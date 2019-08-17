Terror and paramilitarism sentences may be extended

People found guilty of crimes linked to terrorism, paramilitarism and organised crime could see their sentences reconsidered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Almost 100 offences linked to terrorism, organised crime and paramilitarism have been added to the scheme. The changes follow a review and public consultation commissioned by former Justice Minister Claire Sugden, in response to a recommendation contained in the Fresh Start Panel Report.

Peter May, Permanent Secretary for the Department of Justice, said: “The addition of these offences to the Unduly Lenient Scheme contributes to our commitment within the Executive Action Plan to Tackle Paramilitary Activity, Criminality and Organised Crime and seeks to build confidence in the justice system.

“People convicted for these offences could see their sentences reconsidered by the Court of Appeal if the Director of Public Prosecutions thinks they are unduly lenient.”