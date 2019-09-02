'Criminal gangs' have been blamed for a series of 'brutal attacks' in Derry over the past several days.

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Sandra Duffy, condemned two paramilitary-style attacks in the city on Thursday and a paramilitary-shooting on Friday night.

She said: "These attacks are not acceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us. The brutal attacks that took place in Creggan, Waterside and Shantallow have no place our city which is trying to move forward.

“It’s clear that the criminal gangs responsible for these brutal assaults have absolutely no concern for people living here and their only wish is to try to exert coercive control over these areas. The assault on two children in Creggan shows these people up for what they really are.

“No one has the right to violate the human rights of any individual especially children. My thoughts are with the victims of these attacks. I would urge anyone with information on these crimes to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”