Theft of flag from War Memorial treated as sectarian hate crime

The theft of a flag from a War Memorial in Artigarvan is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Police received a report of criminal damage caused to the monument on Leckpatrick Road on June 22.

A flag was also reported stolen.

Police are investigating this incident as a sectarian hate crime and appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 468 of 22/06/25 or, submit a report using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.