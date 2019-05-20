Hate crime in NI has risen by 10 percent compared to last year (Photo: Shutterstock)

These are the worst areas of Northern Ireland for hate crime

New figures from PSNI show a rise in racist hate crimes of nearly 10 per cent compared to last year.

Overall figures for hate-related crimes including racist, homophobic, transphobic, sectarian, anti-disability and religion-based hatred has shown a rise of 10 per cent recorded by the PSNI. Just under 14 per cent of crimes have led to a police outcome (covering results such as a charge, community resolution or cautions). More than 65 per cent of all recorded hate crime incidents were later classified as crimes by PSNI, up from 60 per cent last year.

A rise of 60 compared to 2017/18. 59 crimes led to a criminal outcome, a rate of 10.6 per cent.

1. Belfast City - 891 incidents

A rise of 15 compared to 2017/18. 27 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 16.3 per cent.

2. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 237 incidents

A drop of one compared to 2017/18. 22 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 15.5 per cent.

3. Derry City and Strabane - 208 incidents

A rise of 11 compared to 2017/18. 24 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 19.7 per cent.

4. Mid and East Antrim - 167 incidents

