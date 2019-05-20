These are the worst areas of Northern Ireland for hate crime

New figures from PSNI show a rise in racist hate crimes of nearly 10 per cent compared to last year.

Overall figures for hate-related crimes including racist, homophobic, transphobic, sectarian, anti-disability and religion-based hatred has shown a rise of 10 per cent recorded by the PSNI. Just under 14 per cent of crimes have led to a police outcome (covering results such as a charge, community resolution or cautions). More than 65 per cent of all recorded hate crime incidents were later classified as crimes by PSNI, up from 60 per cent last year.

1. Belfast City - 891 incidents A rise of 60 compared to 2017/18. 59 crimes led to a criminal outcome, a rate of 10.6 per cent. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 237 incidents A rise of 15 compared to 2017/18. 27 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 16.3 per cent. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Derry City and Strabane - 208 incidents A drop of one compared to 2017/18. 22 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 15.5 per cent. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Mid and East Antrim - 167 incidents A rise of 11 compared to 2017/18. 24 crimes led to an outcome, a rate of 19.7 per cent. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more