Thieves raid shop before fleeing over border

Thieves stole a sum of money from a shop in Castlederg before fleeing over the border.

Police are investigating the theft of the cash from commercial premises on Main Street in the town on Saturday, September 7.

It was reported at around 3.20pm that two males had entered the shop and whilst one of the men distracted the shopkeeper the other male entered the rear of the shop and stole a sum of money.

The two males left the shop and made off in a silver coloured Audi A4 car which is later believed to have crossed the border at Aughnacloy.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to contact them at Strabane station on 101 quoting reference number 1037 08/09/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.