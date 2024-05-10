Third person charged to court in relation to disturbance in Derry city centre

Published 10th May 2024, 15:39 BST
A 28-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance in the Sackville Street area of Derry city centre on Wednesday, May 8.

The man has been charged with four counts of common assault, affray, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and the improper use of the public communications network. He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 11, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).