This is the Christmas dinner NI prisoners will be tucking into on December 25

If you ever wondered what prisoners were eating behind bars on Christmas Day - then look no further.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said:

Christmas Day in prison

Maghaberry Prison Christmas Lunch



Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas

or

Slice parsnip & nut roast with cranberry gravy



With

Creamed & Roast Potatoes

Sprouts & Carrots

Cranberry Sauce & Gravy



Sweet



Trifle or Fruit Salad



Christmas Cake

Magilligan Prison Christmas Lunch



Fresh Vegetable Soup



Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas

Stuffed Quorn Roast & Quorn Chipolatas



Creamed & Roast Potatoes

Sprouts & Carrots

Cranberry Sauce & Gravy



Sweet



Ice Cream

Hydebank Wood College

Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas

Baked Ricotta Stacks



Creamed & Roast Potatoes

Sprouts & Carrots

Cranberry Sauce & Gravy

Sweet

Chocolate fudge cake or ice cream