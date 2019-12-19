This is the Christmas dinner NI prisoners will be tucking into on December 25

If you ever wondered what prisoners were eating behind bars on Christmas Day - then look no further.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said:

Christmas Day in prison

Maghaberry Prison Christmas Lunch

Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
or
Slice parsnip & nut roast with cranberry gravy

With
Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy

Sweet

Trifle or Fruit Salad

Christmas Cake

Magilligan Prison Christmas Lunch

Fresh Vegetable Soup

Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
Stuffed Quorn Roast & Quorn Chipolatas

Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy

Sweet

Ice Cream

Hydebank Wood College

Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
Baked Ricotta Stacks

Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy

Sweet

Chocolate fudge cake or ice cream