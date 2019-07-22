Those behind car park nuisance warned: ‘You are being watched’

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has warned those engaging in anti-social behaviour at a car park on the Strand Road that they are being watched.

Colr. Cusack was speaking as she welcomed the proactive approach of taken Home Bargains, towards dealing with after-hours issues at the car park.

Colr. Cusack said: “Since this issue arose I have been working closely with the regional manager responsible for our Derry store who has proven that, as a company, they are taking the issue very seriously.

“I have been informed that within the next few days there will be permanent 24/7 surveillance on the site. This surveillance will be triggered the moment there’s any vehicles or activity the area and is linked to a live central monitoring unit who will alert the authorities on assessment of any situation.

“I have been assured that Home Bargains senior management have studied the report I submitted recently and therefore are also investigating additional, more robust site entry preventative methods to deter any further noise nuisance and upset for residents.

“I have also been advised that the success of this surveillance pilot will be assessed and followed by, or added to, by other concrete measures which will guarantee an end to the problem.”

Colr. Cusack said that while it is unfortunate to have to be seeking this action in the first place, she wanted to thank the Home Bargains team for listening and making this issue a priority.

“I also commend the Council’s Community Safety Wardens who, with limited resources are continuing to monitor and respond to incidences in the area. I would warn anyone intending to use this private carpark, for whatever purposes after hours in the days to come, you are being watched.”