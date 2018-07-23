Threat made to child murder accused

A man charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy cannot apply for bail because a threat has been made against his life, a court has heard.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens, is charged with the murder of toddler Kayden McGuinness on September 17, last year.

A previous court hearing was told the child had sustained 13 blows to the head.

It is alleged toddler Kayden McGuinness received these blows at the same time and one or more of them caused a subdural haemorrhage, leading to swelling of the brain and his death.

Yesterday, defence solicitor Suzanne Moran asked for a short adjournment in the case to monitor the progress.

She said her client is in custody and unable to apply for bail due to the threat against his life.

The solicitor added ‘it is his right to have matters dealt with as soon as possible.’

Ms Moran said that Whoriskey had been on police bail since September and there had been ‘significant time to get the file ready.’

A prosecutor said a full file is due in the case on August 10 and is expected to be ready for that date.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, that the date for submitting the full file to the Public Prosecution Service had been brought forward.

He said there were a couple of statements still to be obtained but that he was confident the file would be ready on time.

Deputy District judge Liam McStay said that he was prepared to give the police some time as they seemed to be going ‘as fast as they can.’

Whoriskey was remanded in custody to appear in court again on August 16.