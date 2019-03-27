Threatened to kill ex-partner

A 24-years-old man who made a threat to kill a woman to police officers has been ordered to complete 80 hours Community Service and 18 months on Probation.

Paul Devine, of Fernabbey Court, admitted breaching a Restraining Order and making the threat on June 1, last year.

The court was told the defendant went to his ex-partner’s home in breach of the Court Order. He was arrested and told police ‘I am going to kill that little b***h’.

It was revealed Devine has a previous conviction for assaulting the woman.