Three arrests have been made and suspected drugs with an estimated street value of at least £80,000 seized as part of a joint operation between the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Merseyside Police.

The arrests were made after the UK Border Force intercepted suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

Enquiries resulted in a co-ordinated search and arrest operation by police in Derry and in Liverpool on Tuesday, March 25.

District Support Team officers in Derry arrested a woman, aged 26 years old, on suspicion of attempted possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, attempted possession of Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, attempted possession of Class B controlled drug and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Officers made a second arrest - a 25-year-old man, on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Drug-related paraphernalia was also seized.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson, speaking on Wednesday afternoon, confirmed that both of those arrested have since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Meanwhile a 44-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested by Merseyside Police on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug Class A possession with intent to supply a controlled drug Class B, import a Class B drug with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction, produce a controlled drug Class B and abstract/ use without authority electricity.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Following a search of a property in Liverpool, 45 cannabis plants were located, said police, together with a large amount of suspected Class A drugs.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said: "Working with partners, we are doing everything in our collective power to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

"We will continue to do this through Operation Dealbreaker, and with the support of partner organisations, to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity and who bring nothing but harm to the most vulnerable within our communities.

“We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Steve Robinson said: “Following a seizure of a package containing drugs by the Border Force our officers carried out further enquiries which led to a warrant being executed at a property in Liverpool and a 44-year-old man being arrested for Class and B drugs offences and quantities of drugs being seized.

“Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear. Those involved pay no notice to borders so it is vital we share intelligence and resources and work with our colleagues in other police forces, including PSNI, in order to gather intelligence and make arrests.”

Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org