Three badly shaken in reported assault outside Derry bar with man needing jaw surgery

A man required surgery to his jaw after reportedly being assaulted outside a bar in Derry city centre on Sunday night.

A woman is reported to have suffered injuries to her face while another man was also attacked in the same incident, which left all victims badly shaken, police said.

Detectives investigating the assault are appealing for witnesses.

The PSNI said officers responded to a report of an assault outside a bar on Strand Road, in the Waterloo Place area, at around 10.30pm on Sunday, May 26.

Strand Road PSNI station.

Three people, two men and a woman, are reported to have been assaulted.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “One of the male victims sustained a jaw injury, which required surgery, after it was reported he was thrown against shutters and kicked while on the ground.

"The female victim sustained facial injuries while the second male was pushed against a wall. All three victims were left badly shaken.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries in relation to the incident and are now asking anyone who was on Strand Road at around the time of the incident, approximately 10pm, or just prior to or after to it being reported, and recalls seeing what occurred to get in touch.