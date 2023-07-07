Three Derry men due in court charged with John Caldwell claim
Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February have charged three men in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.
By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST
The men, aged 23, 25 and 36 have been charged with possessing articles for use in terrorism.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said all three are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, July 7.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service