Three due in Derry court after cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy haul

Three people are expected to appear in court in Derry this morning in connection with the seizure of up to £20,000 worth of drugs.

Drugs including suspected cocaine, herbal cannabis and ecstasy tablets were recovered with an estimated street value of between £15,000 and £20,000, said the PSNI.

The search was carried out by officers from Tactical Support Group and the District Support Team.

Police are aware of concerns regarding drug dealing in the Waterside and Eglinton areas and are taking proactive steps to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal drugs. If you are a local resident with any information that could assist then please let us know by calling 101.