Three due in Derry court in connection with New Year's Eve incident

Three people are due in court in Derry this morning in connection with an incident that led to a man being taken to hospital on New Year's Eve.

Two males, aged 16 and 30, have been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with assisting offenders.

All three are due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 2 January.



As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.



The charges are in connection with an incident in the Great James Street area on Tuesday, December 31.