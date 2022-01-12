Three hospitalised and two arrests after incident involving knife-wielding man

PSNI appeal

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an altercation which occurred in the Main Street area.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “At around 8:45am, it was reported that an altercation took place at a property in the area and then continued onto the street. It was believed that one man was armed with a knife. Two men aged in their 30s and one man aged in his 20s were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries following the incident.

“One man aged in his 30s and one man aged in his 20s have been arrested in relation to the incident.