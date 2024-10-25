Three intoxicated people who were carrying a flag sought by police investigating assault in Magee College grounds
Police are investigating the reported assault carried out by a group of people at approximately 2am on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Police say they are keen to speak to a male in a grey blazer and female in a black blazer who may have been verbally confronted by the group at the junction of Lawrence Hill and Strand Road, shortly prior to the time of the reported assault at approximately 1.50am.
“The group of three persons in question, one male and two females were intoxicated and carrying a flag,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.
Witnesses are being asked to come forward with information.
“Please contact Police and quote reference CC115 -12/10/2024,” the PSNI stated.