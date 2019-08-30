Three men hospitalised after paramilitary assault with baseball bats, iron bars

Three men were hospitalised after being beaten with baseball bats and iron bars in a second paramilitary-style assault in Derry last night.

The attack occurred in the Galliagh area and was unrelated, police believe, to an attack in Creggan that left two teenage boys requiring hospital treatment.

Detectives at Strand Road are seeking information about the attack in the Clon Dara area.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Shortly before 10:55pm, it was reported that an altercation occurred outside a house in the area involving a number of people.

"It is believed that both baseball bats and iron bars were used during the incident.

“A man in his 40s received injuries to his body during the incident.

"A man in his 30s received injuries to his face and body and a man in his 20s received injuries to his legs and body following the assault. All three men were taken to hospital for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening."

The PSNI don't believe it was connected to an attack on a 16 and 17 year old in the Iniscarn Road area that occurred at roughly the same time.

DI Winters said those behind the assault were criminals.

“Attacks of this nature are reckless and involve a high and sustained level of violence. Many of those carrying out these attacks are steeped in the very criminality they claim they are trying to stop.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2321 29/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”