Three officers struck by missiles during disorder in Derry

Three officers were struck by missiles during disorder in Derry on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old male and a 13-year-old boy were arrested following rioting at Nailor’s Row.

The PSNI said masonry and fireworks were used to attack police between 9.30am and midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three officers were injured - two officers were struck by masonry and one officer was struck by a firework. An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and bailed to allow further enquiries to be conducted,” the PSNI said.

Nailor's Row

The 13-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour, and has also been released.

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said: “It’s really disheartening that we have seen a number of disturbances in our city in recent days. In this latest incident at Nailor’s Row we have seen three police officers injured and my thoughts are with them and I hope they make a quick and full recovery.”

He added: “I would urge the people involved in these incidents to stop terrorising their own community. We have seen anti-social behaviour involving young people in this area in the past and those involved are risking a criminal record and their own future in the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Durkan expressed concern social media is being used by some to promote disorder.

"As we approach the summer holidays I would encourage parents to make sure they know what their young people are up to and to warn them of the dangers of engaging in this kind of activity.

“Last week we rightly condemned scenes emanating from elsewhere of rioting and the attacking of people and property. The same applies here and now,” he said.