Three police vehicles damaged and officer punched while breaking up fight in Strabane

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses after three police vehicles were damaged in the early hours of Sunday, August 31 as officers dealt with a fight in the town centre.

PSNI Sergeant McDermott said: "Our officers were in attendance at an altercation between a number of men in the Railway Street area at around 2am.

"While attempting to break up the fight, an officer was punched to the arm. One man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour. He remains in custody at this time, and enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the altercation are ongoing.

“When officers returned to their vehicles, they found that two had a wing mirror damaged, while a third had its number plate removed and a dent to the boot.

“One of the vehicles has had to be withdrawn while the damage is repaired, meaning one less vehicle on our roads serving the public.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this damage take place, or who may have dashcam, mobile or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 206 of 31/08/25."

You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.