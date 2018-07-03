Threw cup of boiling water over two men

A ‘vulnerable’ man who threw a cup of boiling hot water over two other residents in supported accommodation, has received a suspended sentence.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard one of the victims sustained second degree burns on his back and the other sustained burns on his shoulder.

Peter Harkin, of Ballyowen House, Gransha, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The charges relate to an incident in Dunvale House on June 30, last year.

The court was told police were called were called following reports that two residents had been assaulted.

Staff informed officers Harkin was intoxicated and was ‘walking around stating he was going to pan or hurt someone.’

He then threw a cup of boiling hot water from a geyser over the two injured parties.

The 61-years-old was arrested and during police interview made no comment.

Defence counsel Steven Mooney said his client had encountered difficulties whilst living at the supported accommodation.

He added that Harkin has now found an alternative address within the grounds of Gransha Hospital and ‘whatever animosity’ there was with the victims has now ended.

The barrister told the court that all three men are ‘vulnerable individuals’.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a six month sentence for two years.