Threw pizza box at police officers

A man who threw pizza at a police vehicle after he had too much to drink has been fined £100.

Fergal Mulhern, of Dernaflaw Road, Dungiven, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on December 22, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were on patrol on Foyle Street when the 25-years-old was observed in the middle of the road and started throwing pizza at their vehicle.

Mulhern then threw the pizza box at police as they got out of the vehicle.

The defendant, who was self-represented, said ‘it shouldn’t have happened’.