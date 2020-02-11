‘Thugs who will not prevail’ - Eastwood condemns threats against Sinn Féin leadership

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has said that we will not be dragged back to the past and utterly condemns the threats made against Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Gerry Kelly.

The Foyle MP said: “The SDLP stands with Michelle O’Neill, Gerry Kelly and their families today. Those responsible for this planned attack are thugs who will not prevail.”

“We will not be dragged back to the past. Public representatives have a mandate from the community to serve local people. Those responsible for these actions do not speak for our community.

“This is an attack not just on one party but on the peace we’ve all fought for. Those behind it are setting themselves against the Irish people and they will never win.”