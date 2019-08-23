Toddler murder trial to be heard in Derry next month

The trial of Derry man Liam Whoriskey for the murder of three-year-old Kayden McGuinness nearly two years ago is to be heard at the Crown Court in Derry next month, it’s been confirmed.

Judge Piers Grant today listed the trial of 25-year-old Whoriskey to begin on September 3 with the swearing of the jury panel at Bishop Street Courthouse. The case will be opened by the prosecution the following day.

Whoriskey, a waiter from Glenabbey Gardens in the Skeoge area of Derry, denies murdering the toddler in the child’s family home at Colmcille Court in the Bogside area of Derry on September 17, 2017,

No details surrounding the case were given during the short hearing at Belfast’s Laganside Courthouse.

However, a previous Crown Court hearing heard that the case could involve complicated medical issues in relation to pathology and, in particular, neuropathology.

Dr Linda Mulligan, deputy state pathologist in the Republic, and Mr Michael Farrell, a neuropathologist at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, have already been engaged by the defence in the case.

The prosecution are being advised by Northern Ireland State Pathologist, Dr Peter Ingram, and Professor Safa al-Sarraj, a consultant neuropathologist at King’s College, London.