Top Derry cop Gillian Kearney promises hiked police presence after reports of sexual assaults

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Oct 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 16:13 BST
Top Derry police officer Gillian Kearney promised an increased police presence on the streets and in bars and nightclubs this Halloween following two reported sexual assaults at the weekend.

Uniformed police officers have been a visible presence around the city as thousands enjoyed the Halloween festivities this week.

Most Popular

Plain clothed officers have also been focused on predatory behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Not only will the public see officers on the ground in uniform, but we will have officers in plain clothes, on patrol working to spot predatory behaviour in bars, nightclubs and on our streets.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearneyplaceholder image
Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney

“We’re there to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours including sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering."

She was speaking after a number of unrelated incidents were reported.

“We are on patrol and we are here to help and I urge anyone with concerns or needs help to please call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency,” she said.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice