Top Derry police officer Gillian Kearney promised an increased police presence on the streets and in bars and nightclubs this Halloween following two reported sexual assaults at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uniformed police officers have been a visible presence around the city as thousands enjoyed the Halloween festivities this week.

Plain clothed officers have also been focused on predatory behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Not only will the public see officers on the ground in uniform, but we will have officers in plain clothes, on patrol working to spot predatory behaviour in bars, nightclubs and on our streets.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney

“We’re there to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours including sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering."

She was speaking after a number of unrelated incidents were reported.

“We are on patrol and we are here to help and I urge anyone with concerns or needs help to please call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency,” she said.