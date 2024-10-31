Top Derry cop Gillian Kearney promises hiked police presence after reports of sexual assaults
Uniformed police officers have been a visible presence around the city as thousands enjoyed the Halloween festivities this week.
Plain clothed officers have also been focused on predatory behaviour.
Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “Not only will the public see officers on the ground in uniform, but we will have officers in plain clothes, on patrol working to spot predatory behaviour in bars, nightclubs and on our streets.
“We’re there to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours including sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering."
She was speaking after a number of unrelated incidents were reported.
“We are on patrol and we are here to help and I urge anyone with concerns or needs help to please call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency,” she said.