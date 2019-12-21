Trailer, quad bike and tools stolen - PSNI probing potential link

Police are investigating a possible link between a number of thefts in the Greysteel and Eglinton areas which were reported yesterday (Friday, December 20).

A trailer, a quad bike and tools with a significant monetary value were taken from sheds, a van and yards.

Two of the premises targeted were on Killylane Road and one at Loughview in Greysteel, while another is located along the Craigbreck Road in Eglinton.

PSNI Sergeant Leighanne Robinson is appealing for witnesses. She said: “I am keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who may have been in Eglinton or Greysteel yesterday. Did you see anything or anyone out of the ordinary or suspicious? If so, please call police on 101.”