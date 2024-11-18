Trailer stolen from Derry industrial estate, with white van linked in report
A trailer has been stolen from an industrial estate outside Derry.
Police are investigating a report of the theft of an Ifor Williams Tri-axle trailer from Campsie Industrial Estate on the evening of Friday, November 15. The trailer, which has a dent under the brake light on the right hand side, is reported to have been seen in the area being towed by a white van.
People are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 352 of 16/11/2024 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.