Trial date set for Derry man charged with child sex offences Michael McMonagle

Michael McMonagle

A trial date has been set in a case involving a former press officer and reporter charged with child sex offences.

Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street in Derry is charged with 13 counts of sexual communication with a child on dates in 2020 and 2021 and two counts of attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday in front of Judge Neil Rafferty KC a defence barrister, Kieran Mallon KC asked the court to fix a date for trial.

He suggested to the court that the trial could be fixed as a stand-by trial.

Mr Mallon said that the case had been 'somewhat sluggish' but added that he wanted a trial date and the case could last two to three days.

The Recorder Judge Neil Rafferty KC agreed to fix a date for the case and the trial date was set for September 23.