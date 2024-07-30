Trial date set for Derry man charged with child sex offences Michael McMonagle
Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street in Derry is charged with 13 counts of sexual communication with a child on dates in 2020 and 2021 and two counts of attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity.
When the case was mentioned on Tuesday in front of Judge Neil Rafferty KC a defence barrister, Kieran Mallon KC asked the court to fix a date for trial.
He suggested to the court that the trial could be fixed as a stand-by trial.
Mr Mallon said that the case had been 'somewhat sluggish' but added that he wanted a trial date and the case could last two to three days.
The Recorder Judge Neil Rafferty KC agreed to fix a date for the case and the trial date was set for September 23.
McMonagle is currently on bail.