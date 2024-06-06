Trial hears of 'horrendous screaming' moment after Lyra McKee was shot in Derry

Lyra McKee.

A police officer has recalled the moment they heard ‘horrendous screaming’ from among the bystanders as a fatally wounded Lyra McKee stumbled to the ground after being shot while observing rioting in Creggan.

The officer was among several giving evidence in the trial of three men accused of murder at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.

The three men charged with murder and all with addresses in Derry are Peter Cavanagh (35), from Mary Street, Paul McIntyre (56), from Kells Walk, and 23-year-old Jordan Gareth Devine, from Bishop Street. The three face a range of other charges. ​ McIntyre has also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.​

Lyra McKee was shot and killed during rioting in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan on the night of April 18, 2019. Lyra, who had moved to Derry from Belfast shortly before she was killed, had been observing the rioting at the time of her death. She was 29 years old. ​

Last week the prosecution told the court they believed the three murder accused were among those in the company of the armed person who discharged four shots that night.

At Thursday’s hearing one PSNI officer who was in a police vehicle which was being used for gathering evidence that night told the court he witnessed a masked gunman in dark clothing who appeared to be holding a handgun. The officer said he heard at least four shots ring out and it appeared at one stage that the gun had misfired. Moments later saw Lyra stumble and fall.

“There was a group of women who were standing against the Land Rover immediately in front of me to my left. I saw one of them, I now know to be Lyra, she sort of stumbled and fell to the floor. And then there was just this horrendous screaming and someone shouts: 'She has been shot'."

Lyra McKee was taken from the scene in the back of a police Land Rover, and the court heard from a police officer who had tried to provide medical assistance on route to Altnagelvin Hospital. Officers carried out CPR but that the young journalist was unresponsive. Lyrsa was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Last week the court heard that the fatal shooting occurred following ‘orchestrated disorder’ in Creggan that night after police had earlier conducted searches. The court heard the firing was captured on mobile phones and from a PSNI camera.

Raw footage which was filmed by the MTV crew who were shooting a documentary in the city at the time focusing on dissident Republicans was also previously shown during the trial.