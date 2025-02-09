Tributes to Strabane murder victim Stephen Holmes: 'Easy-going fellah would have given you the shirt off his back'

Stephen Holmes has been described as ‘an easy-going fellah’ who would have given you the ‘shirt off his back’ following his tragic death on Saturday.

Mr. Holmes, aged 31, died five days after a reported serious assault in the early hours of last Monday morning in the Ballycolman area of Strabane.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Local councillor Paul Gallagher, who knows Mr. Holmes’ family, said there is a sense of shock in Strabane.

The late Stephen Holmes

“Stephen was a very, easy-going fellah. He enjoyed life. He always had a smile on his face and he would have given you the shirt off his back,” said the local independent councillor.

Mr. Holmes passed away on Saturday, after spending several days on life support.

​Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team confirmed on Saturday they had now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Colr. Gallagher said Stephen’s death has been devastating for his loved ones.

"Having known Stephen, you would never have imagined him coming to such a tragic end,” he said.

Detective Inspector Griffin said: “Police received a report at approximately 3.15am on Monday, February 3 that a man, aged in his 30s, was seriously assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane.

“The victim has been named as 31-year-old Stephen Holmes from the Strabane area. Mr Holmes, who was in a critical condition in hospital, sadly passed away [on] Saturday, February 8, as a result of his injuries."

On Thursday, 31-year-old Dylan McCrossan appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court to answer a number of charges in connection with the alleged assault on Monday, February 3.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “The terrible events of this week have been extremely difficult and tragic and the loss of a young life is both devastating and heartbreaking beyond all words.

“Primarily my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with the Holmes family, Stephen’s mum and dad, his brothers, sisters and children. I have known the family my entire life. This is a deeply heart-breaking and tragic situation of unimaginable proportions.”

Detective Inspector Griffin said: “Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 6 in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed.”