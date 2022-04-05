Trio drive off with Co. Derry speed indicator causing £4,000 of criminal damage

The device, which was owned by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), was later recovered but the culprits caused £4,000 of criminal damage.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report the incident on the Curragh Road, Aghadowey.

It was reported to police significant damage had been caused to the sign after it was removed from its post by a vehicle and later recovered on the nearby Glasgort Road.

The speed device was stolen from Curragh Road.

Sergeant Knowles said: “This incident occurred shortly after 12.05am on 25th March and we believe a small three-door hatchback vehicle was involved.

“We understand three people exited the vehicle and attached the speed indicator device to it. They then drove off in the direction of the Bann Road.

“This device is owned by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council PCSP and offers education to road users of their speed to enhance road safety.

“We are therefore very concerned about its theft and subsequent damage – valued at approximately £4,000.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would request anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 334 of 25/03/22."