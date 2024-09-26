Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Truth Recovery Independent Panel will be inviting people to learn more about the testimony process relating to Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in the North from 1922 to 1995 at a drop-in session in Derry on October 30.

The Independent Panel was set up as part of the Truth Recovery Programme seeking truth, acknowledgement and accountability around these institutions in advance of a statutory Public Inquiry.

Institutions falling other its remit include St. Joseph’s, Termonbacca, the St. Mary’s laundry formerly operated by the Good Shepherd Sisters in the Waterside and the former Nazareth House homes in Bishop Street and Fahan that were operated by the Sisters of Nazareth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the panel’s wider appeal for testimony, is will be hosting information events across the North in October.

The former St. Joseph’s children’s home at Termonbacca

Drop-in sessions will take place in the City Hotel in Derry between 2pm and 4pm and between 6pm and 8pm on October 30.

These informal, drop-in sessions will be an opportunity to meet Panel members and Testimony Facilitators, who can discuss giving testimony and answer any questions people may have.

There will also be a chance to learn more about the Independent Panel’s work gathering relevant records held by institutions and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, the Panel has obtained over 4,500 records which are being processed. The Independent Panel is also finalising guidance to help victims-survivors and/or their family members access information held about them.

Independent Panel Co-Chairs Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O'Connell

Paul McClarey is a Victim-Survivor Representative on the panel, whose mother, an eighteen year-old girl from Derry was sent to Marianville Mother and Baby Institution in Belfast when she was 5 months pregnant in 1963.

Paul was taken away from his mother at 18 days old and was in the care system for 13 months before being boarded out with a view for adoption. He was finally adopted aged 6.5 years of age.

As a young man in his twenties, he traced his mother only to discover she had tragically passed away some 10 years earlier, aged 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Good Shepherd Sisters Convent in the Waterside.

He is encouraging fellow victims and survivors to come forward.

"I know from personal experience that recalling your lived experience is difficult. These events have stayed with us all our lives and it is really difficult to recall them, but for anyone who has the strength to come forward I would really encourage them to do so.

"It will enable the Independent Panel to gather evidence about what happened in these places. It will help us lift the lid on a period of history that needs to be told. I would encourage those who have the strength to come forward to do so, not just for themselves but for others, and recount their lived experience.

"But not just victims-survivors, anybody who knows anything about these institutions, a neighbour who lived beside one of these institutions, a customer who dealt with the Magdalene Laundries, a GP, social worker or a midwife, please come forward,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Truth Recovery Independent Panel

Truth Recovery Independent Panel Victim-Survivor Representative Maria Cogley added: “This is the chance to have what happened to us on record and for many of us, where choice was part of the problem in our experiences, it is crucial that we are able to give testimony in whatever form we choose whether that is oral or written.

"Regardless of how we give testimony, the Independent Panel will ensure we are treated with the utmost sensitivity, care and respect.

“This is the opportunity for people to tell their story in full, however they like, without being questioned or challenged. So many people are living in the shadow of shame and guilt, and it is not theirs to carry.”

Truth Recovery Independent Panel Co-Chairs, Professor Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O’Connell said: “We are indebted to the victims-survivors who helped us to shape this process to make it as easy as possible for others to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would welcome anyone who wants to find out more about our trauma-informed testimony gathering process to get in touch. If you do choose to share your lived experiences, you will be treated with sensitivity in a safe and supportive environment.

The exterior of Nazareth House on Bishop Street. DER3216GS046

“We know that those seeking the truth about themselves have faced significant obstacles and we are making dedicated efforts – through our upcoming guidance - to support victims-survivors and their families in that journey to access their records.

“This work we are carrying out will also lay the strongest foundations possible for the upcoming Public Inquiry.”

In the interim report of the Truth Recovery Panel published last May it was explained that Paul McClarey’s birth mother would have been 40 years old on the day he went looking for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul’s sense of abandonment has never left him, and he still struggles with the trauma of forced separation from his birth mother. In recent years he has become a campaigner and advocate for other affected individuals.

"He continues, through peer support networks, to develop relationships with other victim-survivors, as they support each other on a difficult journey.

"Paul has appeared on the ITV Documentary An Island’s Shame, and has given evidence, alongside other victims-survivors to the Committee for the Executive Office.

"He is a member of the Victims and Survivors Consultation Forum, working alongside others to ensure implementation of the 77 recommendations contained within the Truth, Acknowledgement and Accountability Report, Oct 2021,” the report stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to give your testimony, or to want to find out more, please contact the Truth Recovery Independent Panel by:

Phone: 028 9052 0263

By writing to:

Truth Recovery Independent Panel

4th Floor

Equality House

7-9 Shaftesbury Square

BT2 7DB