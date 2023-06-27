News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Two arrested as Gardai investigate alleged assault at Slieve League in Donegal

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses following an incident that occurred in the Slieve League / Killybegs area in Co. Donegal between Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023.
By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST

Two persons, a male aged in his 30s and a female aged in her 20s, have been arrested following an alleged assault that is understood to have occurred at Slieve League.They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co. Donegal.Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate this investigation.Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, 24th June 2023 and Sunday evening, 25th June 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 00353 71 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.Investigations are ongoing.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate an investigation.Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate an investigation.
Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate an investigation.