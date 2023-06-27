Two arrested as Gardai investigate alleged assault at Slieve League in Donegal

Two persons, a male aged in his 30s and a female aged in her 20s, have been arrested following an alleged assault that is understood to have occurred at Slieve League.They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co. Donegal.Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate this investigation.Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, 24th June 2023 and Sunday evening, 25th June 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.