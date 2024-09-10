Two arrested by police investigating serious assault in Derry city centre
A man and a woman remained in police custody on Tuesday morning.
Detective Inspector Connolly said: "We received a report at around 9pm that a man was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.
"Following initial enquiries, we have determined that the man sustained the injuries as a result of an assault. Yesterday, Monday 9th September, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested.
"They both remain in police custody at this time.
"Our investigation is continuing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area between 5pm and 9pm on the day and witnessed anything or to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1606 06/09/2024.”