Two arrested for driving-related offences in Derry

Two people have been arrested for driving-related offences in Derry following separate incidents on Monday, December 9.

Following a report to police at around 11.15pm, officers arrested a male in the area of Strand Road on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath and driving while disqualified. He remains in custody at this time.

Earlier, when officers were on patrol at 9pm, they were alerted to a vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle was observed again in the city centre area and officers signalled for the driver to stop.

Following checks and speaking with the driver, a specially trained officer conducted a roadside drugs test leading to the male driver being arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drug.

He was later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt said: "We are committed to continually improving road safety and robustly challenging those who risk the safety of road users and the wider public.

"To that end, during our annual safety campaign ‘Seasons Greetings’, the public will see our officers conducting road safety operations, which will involve random roadside tests to detect drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"We are committed to keeping our roads safe and that includes ensuring vehicles on the road are roadworthy.”

Police at Strand Road in Derry urged anyone who happens to see something suspicious, or that causes concern, over the festive period to call 101, always 999 in an emergency.