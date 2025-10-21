Two arrested in probe into speeding car and suspected drugs in Derry

Two men have been arrested in connection with a vehicle being driven at speed through a the Skeoge area of Derry and a suspected drugs seizure.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that Derry City and Strabane District Support Team officers were on patrol in the Clon Elagh area on Monday, when they noticed a vehicle being driven at speed in the built-up area.

“They safely stopped the vehicle at around 7.50pm, at which point the passenger, a 33-year-old man, attempted to make off from police,” a PSNI spokesperson said, adding:

"He was apprehended a short time later and found to be carrying a quantity of suspected controlled drugs.

“Both he and the driver, also aged 33, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences and remain in custody at this time.

“Tactical Support Group officers subsequently carried out searches of their home addresses, which led to the seizure of further suspected controlled class B and C drugs.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “Tackling illegal drug supply is a priority for us here in Derry City and Strabane district. Drugs bring misery to individuals, families and communities. Our message is clear and simple: if you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, then contact us on 101 or make a report online via our website.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” the spokesperson added.