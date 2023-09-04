Two arrested in relation to posting of PSNI details at Dungiven bus shelter
Detectives investigating the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven made two arrests at the weekend.
Two men, aged 58 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of possession articles for use in terrorism and other related offences.
They have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Our investigation into this matter continues and we would appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven on Thursday night, 31st August and who has any dash cam footage.”
The arrests were in relation to the appearance of a poster with details of three serving police officers on a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last Thursday.