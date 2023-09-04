Two arrested in relation to posting of PSNI details at Dungiven bus shelter

Detectives investigating the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven made two arrests at the weekend.

Two men, aged 58 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of possession articles for use in terrorism and other related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest was made in relation to the posting of the details of PSNI officers at a bus shelter on Chapel Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Our investigation into this matter continues and we would appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven on Thursday night, 31st August and who has any dash cam footage.”