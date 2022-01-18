Two arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Derry released on bail
Two men arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in Derry have been released on bail.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:51 pm
The men, aged 24 and 32, were arrested following a reported incident in the Claragh Court area of Strathfoyle on Sunday.
Police said both men “have been released on bail pending further enquiries”.
“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 803 16/01/22,” a spokesperson added.
Police on Monday said it was reported at approximately 1.50pm on Sunday that a property was entered by breaking a door and a male occupant reportedly assaulted.