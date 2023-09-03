Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing outside pub

PSNI

Detectives in Strand Road are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following the stabbing in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation.

“Meanwhile a second man, aged 28, was arrested on Saturday evening, 2nd September on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

“He remains in police custody at this time – assisting detectives with their enquiries."

Earlier police confirmed a man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of Saturday and that a number of suspects had left the scene in a white coloured Vauxhall van.The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek and remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said after the incident in West Tyrone in the early hours of Saturday.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 127 of 02/09/23," Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said.