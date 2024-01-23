Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after man found injured in John Street area
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing Grievous Bodily Harm after a man was found injured in the John Street area on Monday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shortly before midnight, police received a report a man was injured in the John Street roundabout area.
Two men, both 27, were arrested on suspicion of GBH. Both men remain in custody at this time.
Police appeal to anyone who was in the area of Craigavon Bridge and John Street between 11.20pm and 11.50pm to call 101, quoting 2626 of 23/01/24.