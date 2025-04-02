Two arrests after €2.2m cannabis seizure in Donegal
As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 112kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €2.2 million in Lifford, Co. Donegal, yesterday Tuesday, April 1.
This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Custom Service.
Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their 30s.
They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the North West Region.