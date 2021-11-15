Two arrests after sudden death of man (52) in Derry

A man died suddenly in Moss Park on Friday.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team made the arrests following the report of the man's death on Friday, November 12.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The man, aged 52, was found dead at his home in the Moss Park area of the city in the early hours of November 12.

“We have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 50s, as part of our investigation. Both remain in custody at this time."

Police at Strand Road are appealing for information.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1497 of 14/11/21.”