Two cars destroyed in 'mindless' Derry arson attack

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said anyone with information about the attack which destroyed two vehicles in the Waterside should report it to the PSNI.

"This morning I called with local residents who were affected by the incident in Lincoln Court last night, where two cars were destroyed. There is no justification for this mindless act of destruction. I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI," said Mr. Middleton.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: "I absolutely condemn the arson attacks on two cars in Lincoln Court, which have destroyed them. These follow the despicable use of a pipe bomb in the area. These activities are completely unacceptable."