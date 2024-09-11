Two charged by detectives investigating serious assault in Derry city centre

Two people arrested by detectives investigating a serious assault in the Sackville Street area of Derry on Friday, September 6, have been charged.

Both are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 11, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed this morning.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI said.

The charges follow the discovery of a man with serious injuries in the city centre street last Friday evening.