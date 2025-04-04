Two charged to court after suspected drugs worth £150k seized in alleged 'INLA' probe

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 09:32 BST
Two men have been charged to court after drugs worth £150,000 were allegedly seized in Derry as part of what police have described as an investigation into ‘criminality linked to the INLA’.

Two men aged 38 and 37 years old have been charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs, Possession of Class A and Class B Controlled drugs and Possession of Class A and Class B Controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Both are due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNIPSNI
Police said the charges are in relation to detectives from Organised Crime Branch investigating criminality linked to the INLA, who seized a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs worth approximately £150,000, following the search of a vehicle in Derry on Wednesday, April 2.

